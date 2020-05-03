Säpp
Multiple Owners
Säpp 

A birch tree made you a drink!

Säpp is an all-natural birch water harvested from the forests of Vermont and upstate New York.

We built a layered design system filled to the brim with colour and pattern that allows Säpp to create content that would allow them to thrive in the crowded beverage market.

The design sensibility is rooted in the forest and emulates the flow of the rivers and streams that run through it. It is flowing, rich, ever-moving forward, never stagnant, and always pure.  Our approach was about clearly capturing who they were and their ambitions moving forward as a sustainable brand.

Client: Säpp
Year: 2018
Scope: Brand Identity, Graphic Design, Packaging Design, Website Design, Copywriting
Website Development: The Suburbs
Copywriting: Marisa Aveling




