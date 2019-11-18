City Express Plus
City Express Plus is an international hotel chain for which we were in charge of designing a signaling and iconography system that worked with the new spaces.

For the design, we thought of an experience that creates an emotional bond between the guest and the hotel; without losing the unique corporate value of the brand. For the graphic a simple iconography was used to facilitate the reading and location of the guests; along with a modern and readable typeface that causes impact.
Art Direction: Futura
Photography: Futura

More info: press@byfutura.com

Published:
    Futura . Mexico City, Mexico

    City Express Plus

    357
    2,134
    18
