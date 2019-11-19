Originally designed by Terence Conran, Orrery is a modern French restaurant in Marylebone, London.





An Orrery is a mechanical model of the Solar System that shows the relative positions and motions of the planets and moons.





For the logo, the letters orbit around the first letter of the name, which was set in a geometric slab serif called Beton, and was used for its elegance and perfectly circular 'O'. Stills were captured during different stages of the movement of the planets and printed on business cards and various menu covers. A lot of the food is presented in a circular fashion at Orrery, so we worked with a marbling artist to create a series of marbling prints that play off the colours and feel of a number of dishes. On food menus, the marbling was printed within circles and came with small captions hinting back to one of the dishes on the menu. The bar menu had a debossed panel to give the system some shape and the logo was foiled. Within the menu, the signature cocktails were presented with their own planets, again with the colours and feel to resemble a particular cocktail.