YOSO - Branding

Y O S O
Elementary, my dear gourmet!

The Yoso in Andernach is home to Sarah Henke’s signature 
Aroma Cuisine. It combines the diverse flavours of Asia. Creative, 
authentic and yet staying away from the Asian clichés. The same 
applies to the new design for the Michelin-starred restaurant.
C R E D I T S
client:  RD Gastro e. Kfm.
creative direction: Mike Fuisz
consulting: Laura Kalcher
art direction: Natascha Triebl
graphic design: Natascha Triebl, Martina Kogler
photography: Michael Königshofer
web design: Natascha Triebl, Jürgen Genser
web development: Fabio Wallner
project management: Laura Kalcher
    Creative Fields

