Drawings 2018/2019 - Trembling Traces
Stefan Zsaitsits
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/11/2019
TREMBLING TRACES
2018 - 2019 |
Drawings
WATER LILIES . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 70 cm
RAIN . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 70 cm
RAVEN. Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 70 cm
CAT AND MOUSE . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 70 cm
STRANGE GARDEN . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 70 cm
LANDSCAPE WITH MOUNTAINS . Graphite on cardboard . 90 x 90 cm
GINA . Graphite on cardboard . 90 x 90 cm
LITTLE WOODEN BED . Graphite on cardboard . 90 x 90 cm
THE DOOR . Graphite on cardboard . 145 x 90 cm
TWO BROTHERS . Graphite on cardboard . 145 x 90 cm
For more Information, Books or limited Fine-Art-Prints - please visit:
www.zsaitsits.com
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Drawings 2018/2019 - Trembling Traces
174
803
12
Published:
November 10th 2019
Stefan Zsaitsits
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/8/2019
