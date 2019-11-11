Drawings 2018/2019 - Trembling Traces
Stefan Zsaitsits
TREMBLING TRACES
2018 - 2019  |   Drawings

WATER LILIES . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 70 cm
RAIN . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 70 cm
RAVEN. Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 70 cm
CAT AND MOUSE . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 70 cm
STRANGE GARDEN . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 70 cm
LANDSCAPE WITH MOUNTAINS . Graphite on cardboard . 90 x 90 cm
GINA . Graphite on cardboard . 90 x 90 cm
LITTLE WOODEN BED . Graphite on cardboard . 90 x 90 cm
THE DOOR . Graphite on cardboard . 145 x 90 cm
TWO BROTHERS . Graphite on cardboard . 145 x 90 cm



