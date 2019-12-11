Ström Dynamic Brand Identity

everything flows and nothing stays
ström is a creative agency with headquarters in sweden and spain that addresses communication from a digital perspective and adapted to the new audiences. the agency is formed by a multidisciplinary team that includes designers, musicians and web developers who declare themselves passionate about design, music, storytelling and technology and feel a deep commitment to design and build brands and multisensory digital products.
based on the name ström, a swedish term full of meanings (river, fluid, electricity, energy, burning, outburst, sequence, transmission,...) we proposed an open and dynamic visual identity with a vital, fresh and casual image; with a strong flexible vocation and in constant evolution able to reflect the dna of the agency.
a figure that flows, halfway between an “s” and a vertical infinity symbol and that combines graphics, movement, texture and emotion, serves as an isotype and from there we built an identity that responds to the needs of an environment where the way of communicating –new technologies, new behaviors, new devices, new ways of interacting, new forms of advertising– changes constantly, where everything flows and nothing stays.