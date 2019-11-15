Slanted Magazine #34—Europe
Slanted Publishers
The European Union with its 28 member states today is facing difficult times: financial crisis, refugees, loss of allies, and exit scenarios—as implemented in the United Kingdom—lead to fear and insecurity. Above all, we are also witnessing how the digital revolution is creating a new image of mankind. The technical possibilities are about to go beyond what is politically and morally imperative.

So far, Slanted has devoted its editions to individual countries or metropolises in order to take a look at the design scenes. This time we are reacting towards the need of getting together and showing the importance of the voice we have and should use, to protect the freedom others have reached for us.
Slanted Magazine #34—Europe is a plea for a multi-faceted and vibrant Europe, against the backdrop of an Europe of nations, right-wing populism, and selfish politics. It is an inventory of Europe, showing a comment, a perspective, a feeling of illustrators, photographers, writers and graphic designers from all around Europe.
On occasion of the release of Slanted Magazine #34—Europe, a limited Europe special edition has been published and is exclusively available in the Slanted shop. It contains a tote bag with the European flag motif and a collection of 9 zines, printed with 2 colours on a risograph, that take a closer look at the values of Europe.


Publisher: Slanted Publishers
Release: November 2019
Volume: 256 pages
Format: 16 × 24 × 2 cm
Language: English
Printing: Stober
Paper: Holmen TRND Vintage 1.6 by Holmen Paper
MultiArt Gloss by Papyrus Deutschland
Cardboard Cover: Atelier by Papyrus Deutschland
ISSN: 1867-6510
Price: € 18.- (DE) / € 21.- (International) 
Slanted Magazine #34—Europe
131
742
5
Published:
Slanted Publishers

    Owners

    Slanted Publishers Karlsruhe, Germany

    Slanted Magazine #34—Europe

    Slanted Magazine #34—Europe is a plea for a multi-faceted and vibrant Europe, against the backdrop of an Europe of nations, right-wing populism, Read More
    131
    742
    5
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.