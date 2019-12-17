Sonora
Abraham Lule
[soˈnoɾa]

Officially Free and Sovereign State of Sonora, located in the Northwest of México, it shares the U.S.–Mexico border primarily with the state of Arizona with a small length with New Mexico. 

Sonora(fem.) borrowed from Latin sonōrus.
of or pertaining to sound, audio.​​​​​​​


Mexican oriented restaurant and mezcal bar in Potts Point, AUS. This is the third time working with Milpa Collective in the construction of modern Mexican food experiences. The client commissioned me to design a retro-futuristic brand for this restaurant while maintaining a mysterious feeling.

The logotype carries a retro-pixel personality, while sharp edges and extreme weights add contrast, grounding the logo over an expanded horizontal shape. Each character is unique in shape, and as a group, expresses a contemporary aesthetic doing the heavy lifting of the identity. 
 

Sonora
117
545
6
Published:
Abraham Lule

    Owners

    Abraham Lule Brooklyn, NY, USA

    Sonora

    Identity design for a retro-futuristic Mexican restaurant and mezcal bar in Potts Point, AUS.
    117
    545
    6
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.