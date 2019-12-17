[soˈnoɾa]
Officially Free and Sovereign State of Sonora, located in the Northwest of México, it shares the U.S.–Mexico border primarily with the state of Arizona with a small length with New Mexico.
Sonora(fem.) borrowed from Latin sonōrus.
of or pertaining to sound, audio.
Mexican oriented restaurant and mezcal bar in Potts Point, AUS. This is the third time working with Milpa Collective in the construction of modern Mexican food experiences. The client commissioned me to design a retro-futuristic brand for this restaurant while maintaining a mysterious feeling.
The logotype carries a retro-pixel personality, while sharp edges and extreme weights add contrast, grounding the logo over an expanded horizontal shape. Each character is unique in shape, and as a group, expresses a contemporary aesthetic doing the heavy lifting of the identity.