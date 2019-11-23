Moon Kingdom





This series is an emotional journey through the primordial landscape of the Atacama desert in Chile.

It investigates the personal experience that occurs when existing in a space that has little to no signs of civilization.

The Atacama region has various sand and stone formations, carved over the years by wind and water.

It has an extensive range of textures and hues, looking somewhat unearthly. By taking time to live and breathe in these vast, eerily silent and untouched landscapes, I document the shift in my perception of time and place.





Until I begin to question whether the experience is real or just part of my imagination.



















