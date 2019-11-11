Tec Review
Multiple Owners
Tec Review.

Tec Review is more than the official magazine of Tecnológico de Monterrey university based in Mexico Cit. it’s an authority on innovation, research, technology, science, and entrepreneurship; through its pages, students, alumni and academics witness the trends of our era. Our commission was to illustrate the cover for the November-December issue along with three spreads of its central piece titled “Revolution in view”.​​​​​​​ Rethinking the future where the eye is more than a mere receptor. It becomes a gadget with which we transform the way we see the world. Can you imagine taking a photo with just a blink or maybe collect data about the places or products you look, even even if it was only for a second? 

This is not science fiction. Is to see the world with new eyes.



-
Mexico City - CDMX                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
 hola@franca-st.com
Tec Review
119
453
7
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Franca Studio Mexico City, Mexico
    Julian Ardila Mexico City, Mexico

    Tec Review

    Tec Review is more than the official magazine of Tecnológico de Monterrey university based in Mexico Cit. it’s an authority on innovation, resear Read More
    119
    453
    7
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.