Mercabarna Visites Insólites
Atipus Barcelona
Visites Insòlites

Communication campaign for Mercabarna. The objective is to announce the new visits for the citizens, in order to show the role and importance of Mercabarna within the city of Barcelona. Its purpose is to create an experience for the visitor through workshops and games, where the main activity is focused on solving a mystery.

But, how do you solve a mystery? With clues. We played with the graphic language of mystery novels, combined with an art direction focused on accentuating the drama. Therefore, this series of photographies were created to be intrigued and feel immersed in the game.

Creative direction Atipus
Still Life Photography Marçal Vaquer
Outdoor Photography Enric Badrinas
Studio Photography Javi Suárez

Set design Josefina Sierra
Photo retouch A. F. PhotoLab
