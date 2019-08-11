AntiManifesto - XXL Typographic Compendium

AntiManifesto - An XXL Typographic Compendium
AntiManifesto is an oversized (500x700mm) typographic compendium for the new feminine, which is accompanied by two posters and a comprehensive type specimen.
Whilst trendlessness is conquering the fashion industry and influencers of any kind are pushing their agenda for nothing, the Woman in the post #MeToo era is reclaiming her place in a world ruled mostly by men and she does it with elegance. This is not a manifesto. This is a compendium that celebrates féminité extraordinaire. Filled with data and words of feminine wisdom, Parachute’s Anti-Manifesto is not a guidebook to live by, but an inspiring, unconventional, dark, illuminating, witty celebration of the enigmatic nature of woman.
In the event of Parachute's latest typeface release, PF Marlet, this is a complimentary compendium of the female voices that matter. From Greta Thunberg's teenage activism for climate change, to Jacinda Ardern's urgent call for a change in politics with values, and MacKenzie Bezos' valuable tech philanthropy, through Pamela Anderson's revolutionary evolution as a political figure against the many, or Rihanna's superpowered influence in fashion and beauty, to the feminist porn director by the name Erika Lust who reclaims a long lost sensuality, this publication brings the voices of the women who define our era in all its printed glory.
Part of the AntiManifesto Compendium are 2 female empowered posters to channel the energy of the
New Woman: The first one reads "Féminité Extraordinaire" whereas the second one is a reworking of the national French motto "Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité". Set in PF Marlet, Parachute's latest elegant humanist typeface,
the poster reclaims endangered values for all.
To further enhance the essence of the PF Marlet type system in this limited publication, we collaborated with world-renowned fashion photographer Bill Georgoussis who was inspired by Marlet's fierce attitude, encapsulating the typeface's character in 10 large format portraits.
GET POSTERS AND COMPENDIUM
Order the Limited Edition AntiManifesto Compendium and Posters here:
SPECS
Antimanifesto
500 × 700 mm
28 Pages
Color: Black, Pantone® Rubine Red U
Paper #1: Inaset matte 90g
Paper #2 (insert): Papago Light Pink 120g
Posters
500 × 700 mm
Paper: Papago Black 120g
Color: Pantone® Metallic 8060 C
Specimen
240 × 320 mm
56 Pages
70g matte paper
Contributors
Ηead of Creative: Panos Vassiliou
Εditor: Loukas Karnis
Art Director: Manos Daskalakis
Print Production: Graphics Studio
Photographer: Bill Georgoussis (D-tales)
Stylist: Persephoni
Make up :Efi Ramone (D-tales)
Hair: Dimitris Sarantou ( D-tales)
Photographer’s assistant: Katerina Goritsa
Models: Veronika Primorac (Ace Models), Lily Fofana (Ace Models)
AntiManifesto photos: Math Studio
Event photos: Tassos Kaimenakis