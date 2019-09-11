Turning Tables Sweden
Multiple Owners
Turning Tables – Caravan Music Studio
We decided to help out our friends at the non-profit organization Turning Tables, to realize a dream of having a music studio on wheels to help them reach further and more kids.
Image may contain: tree, outdoor and land vehicle
Image may contain: building, road and outdoor
Image may contain: person and clothing
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: person
Image may contain: person, indoor and man
Image may contain: car, land vehicle and vehicle
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: indoor, floor and wall
Image may contain: indoor, wall and window
Image may contain: indoor, furniture and house
Image may contain: indoor, pillow and couch
PROJECT BY SNASK​​​​​​​
Turning Tables Sweden – Caravan Music Studio
Snask decided to help out our friends at the non-profit organization Turning Tables, to realize a dream of having a music studio on wheels to help them reach geographically further and involve more kids.

BACKGROUND
Turning Tables was founded by Danish DJ Martin Jakobsen when he decided to teach refugee kids in New York how to DJ. He then took it all across the globe. Anna Schori and Mark Ephraim were both on the team and after a few years they decided to take it to Europe. Turning Tables is a non-profit organization that builds creative spaces to encourage marginalized young people by offering a platform to express themselves through music and film. Their vision is to build a community, neighborhood by neighborhood, all across Sweden getting kids to connect and interact through music and creativity. After a few years after rebuilding a container into a music studio they found themselves in a bit of trouble. They had a tour planned all over Sweden but the container was far too heavy and expensive to move around. 

CASE
Snask decided to help out and bought an old caravan and started to plan a redesign of it in order to turn it into a fully fledged music studio. With the help of Stellan Von Reybekiel they tore out the entire inside of the caravan and renovated it, taking away moldy parts and replacing the wooden structure and installing an entirely new floor. The caravan was then dressed inside with a pink fur to help with the sound bouncing on the walls but also because pink fur is hotter than hot. The outside was painted and the caravan got that bold and eye-catching dress that it deserved with the sole purpose; to turn tables and heads.

Creative Concept, Art Direction and Design: Snask​​​​​​​
Turning Tables Sweden
157
772
1
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Snask Stockholm, Sweden
    Fabrizio Morra Stockholm, Sweden
    Enrique Puerto Mérida, Mexico
    Rasmus Linderos Sweden

    Turning Tables Sweden

    157
    772
    1
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.