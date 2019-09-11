PROJECT BY SNASK​​​​​​​

Turning Tables Sweden – Caravan Music Studio

Snask decided to help out our friends at the non-profit organization Turning Tables, to realize a dream of having a music studio on wheels to help them reach geographically further and involve more kids.





BACKGROUND

Turning Tables was founded by Danish DJ Martin Jakobsen when he decided to teach refugee kids in New York how to DJ. He then took it all across the globe. Anna Schori and Mark Ephraim were both on the team and after a few years they decided to take it to Europe. Turning Tables is a non-profit organization that builds creative spaces to encourage marginalized young people by offering a platform to express themselves through music and film. Their vision is to build a community, neighborhood by neighborhood, all across Sweden getting kids to connect and interact through music and creativity. After a few years after rebuilding a container into a music studio they found themselves in a bit of trouble. They had a tour planned all over Sweden but the container was far too heavy and expensive to move around.





CASE

Snask decided to help out and bought an old caravan and started to plan a redesign of it in order to turn it into a fully fledged music studio. With the help of Stellan Von Reybekiel they tore out the entire inside of the caravan and renovated it, taking away moldy parts and replacing the wooden structure and installing an entirely new floor. The caravan was then dressed inside with a pink fur to help with the sound bouncing on the walls but also because pink fur is hotter than hot. The outside was painted and the caravan got that bold and eye-catching dress that it deserved with the sole purpose; to turn tables and heads.



