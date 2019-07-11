National Senior Games by Humana

National Senior Games

Presented by Humana

I try to portray subjects in a way in which I feel to me represents their power and strength, whether it's an 89-year-old marathon runner or is a 22-year-old NFL MVP I don't approach them any different. While the shell might be aged, the spirit is undaunted





Aging isn't stereotypically seen as powerful and strong, that's a challenge I embraced when commissioned to capture the spirit of athletes competing in the National Senior Games presented by Humana. In 2003 I shot Gordie Shields, a San Diego based Senior Olympic Athlete as part of a personal project. The image created of Gordie helped propel my career forward, so when Humana presented me with the opportunity to capture portraits of inspiring senior athletes, I jumped at the chance.



