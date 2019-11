Each individual typeface in the Yearbook of Type 2019/20 is presented on a double-page spread. Featured on the left-hand side is a specimen page, whilst the right-hand page provides detailed information about the corresponding designer and foundry, in addition to an overview of the typefaces’ characteristics. This is supplemented by an extensive index which clearly displays the fonts according to classification, as well as presenting the font designers, publishers, and explanations of OpenType features. Thanks to an online microsite , the fonts presented in the book can be directly accessed in order to either download test versions or to buy them.