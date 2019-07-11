At a time when it has never been easier to design, publish, and distribute typefaces, standing out as a designer is now evermore challenging. For typeface users in particular, staying up to date with the latest font trends and innovations and having to choose the right font for a project, has hardly been more difficult. The Yearbook of Type 2019/20 is a practical guide that helps users navigate the diverse, ocean-like, typographical landscape in order to choose a font that is right for them, and one that fits their project needs.
The reader is introduced to the world of typography through a series of articles showcasing sketches, background knowledge, technical information, instructions, and descriptions as well as the latest trends in contemporary typeface design.
Each individual typeface in the Yearbook of Type 2019/20 is presented on a double-page spread. Featured on the left-hand side is a specimen page, whilst the right-hand page provides detailed information about the corresponding designer and foundry, in addition to an overview of the typefaces’ characteristics. This is supplemented by an extensive index which clearly displays the fonts according to classification, as well as presenting the font designers, publishers, and explanations of OpenType features. Thanks to an online microsite, the fonts presented in the book can be directly accessed in order to either download test versions or to buy them.
– Detailed presentation of 158 recent typefaces
Presented type foundries: 205TF, 29Letters, AinsiFont, Antipixel, Binnenland, BLKBK Inc., Bonez Designz, Brownfox, Bureau Sebastian Moock, BVH Type, Cadson Demak, Calligrafiction, CAST Foundry, character type foundry, Connary Fagen, Inc., Darden Studio, Degarism Studio, Design is Culture, Detail Type Foundry, Dezcom, Dominique Kerber, FaceType, FAEL, Fatype, Fazan Fonts, FBAUP, Fontador, Fontfabric, Frere-Jones Type, FSdesign, FutureFonts, Hanken Design Co., Hoftype, Hurme Design, HvD Fonts, JAM Type, Jan Fromm, Jeremy Tankard Typography, Jonas Pelzer, Kimmy Design, Kontour, La Bolde Vita, Laïc: Type Foundry, Latinotype, Latinotype México, Lazydogs Typefoundry, LetterPalette, Los Andes Type, LUCRA Designstudio, Ludwig Type, Lux Typo, Mark Simonson Studio, Metis Foundry, Morisawa Inc., MOTORTYPE, NEW LETTERS, Nicolas Portnoï, Nouvelle Noire, Nova Type Foundry, Occupant Fonts, Our Polite Society Type, P22 type foundry, PampaType, Parachute, phospho, PintassilgoPrints, Playtype, Process Type Foundry, R-Typography, R9 Type+Design, Renegadefonts, Revolver Type Foundry, Sandoll, Inc., Schriftlabor, Sharp Type Corporation, stabenfonts, Stawix Foundry, Studio Buchanan, Studio René Bieder, sugargliderz, The Designers Foundry, The Northern Block, TipografiaRamis, Tipografies, Tour de Force Font Foundry, Typearture, typecuts, Typedepot, Typedifferent, TypeMates, Typerepublic, TypeTogether, typic, Typogama, Typonauten, übertype, URW Type Foundry, Velvetyne Type Foundry, and Wiescher-Design.
Yearbook of Type 2019/20
Publisher: Slanted Publishers
Creative Direction: Lars Harmsen
Art Direction: Julia Kahl
Graphic Design and Managing Editor: Clara Weinreich
Graphic Design Assistant: Laura Gäbert
Proofreading and Translation: Isabella Krüger, Lies Wolf
Microsite: Kolja Buscher
Volume: 400 pages
Format: 16 × 24 cm
Language: English
ISBN: 978-3-948440-01-5
Specials: Hardcover, spot colors
Printing and Book Binding: Kösel GmbH & Co. KG
Cover Material: PEYDUR neuleinen, 135 g / sm, peyer graphic gmbh
Paper Inside: Holmen TRND 2.0, 80 g/sm, Holmen Paper
Endpaper: SURBALIN seda, 115 g/sm, tiefschwarz, peyer graphic gmbh)
Spot Colors: HKS 13 N, HKS 33 N, HKS 43 N, HKS 54 N, HKS 97 N, HKS Warenzeichenverband e. V.
Price: 35,– Euro
