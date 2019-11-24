Drest is a new fashion app, that allows you to dress photo-realistic avatars in styling challenges. The app has paired with some of fashions tycoons to bring real-time fashion challenges showcasing the latest collections from Gucci, Prada, Stella Mccartney and more.





We created a visual identity for the new game based on the idea of getting "Drest". In effect, the identity reflects on a graphic language that feels never fully complete. The studio created a bespoke typeface that has small graphic pauses throughout showcasing a logotype that is not fully "Drest". The brand is manifested across various on-screen and in print assets pairing a vibrant palette to a very editorial focused logotype.