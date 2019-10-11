TOKYO SLEEPS TONIGHT
Tokyo is the biggest city in the world and counts around 37 million people. I wanted to picture the city away from the famous hot spots like Shibuya or the Tokyo Sky Tree. I ended up in residential neighborhoods in Minato City. It’s that part of the city where actual real life people live and hang out – or not. Unlike most stories that I have seen about Tokyo before these parts of the city are simply empty at night time. I guess it makes perfect sense – most of the folks have to go work the next day, just like everywhere else in the world. I found a city that sleeps.