Drawlloween 2019
Ahoy Illustration
Artworks I did for the Instagram drawing challenge 'Drawlloween'
over the month of October.




Prompt: Alien
I wonder what an alien observer of our planet would make of us.



Prompt: Pumpkin
​​​​​​​

Prompt: Bat
This is Vladimir the vampire bat. Vlad is a vegetarian so will only feed on blood oranges. But in Vlad's world, everything even the fruit, is sentient. Is Vlad really vegetarian?




Prompt: Cryptid
A rare capture of the Loch Ness Monster, seen here perhaps even posing.




Prompt: Huntress
Helen tried hard to be a good huntress like her mother taught her but she didn't see the point when she could make friends with all the creepy crawlies and play with them instead. Though sometimes she accidentally did "get rid" of them when she played a bit too rough.




Prompt: Poisonous Plant
Manny the mandrake stomped about as if he had power over all the lands. 
He thought at one utterance of his poisonous voice he could paralyze anyone who opposed him. But he forgot an important detail – that the flowers and many 
other sentient beings had no ears for him.


Prompt: Moon
The bright-eyed moon had promised it would shine its pale light into the darkness 
until the new dawn came. It kept its promise.




Thanks for looking at my work! 
Drawlloween 2019
42
218
2
Published:
Ahoy Illustration

    Owners

    Ahoy Illustration Sheung Wan, Hong Kong SAR of China

    Drawlloween 2019

    Art for a Halloween drawing challenge called Drawlloween over the month of October
    42
    218
    2
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.