GORILLAZ
Multiple Owners
Zombie Studio
São Paulo, Brazil
Isaac Buzzola Chene
São Paulo, Brazil
Claudio Jr
São Paulo, Brazil
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/7/2019
"DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS"
A unique and creepy performance of Gorillaz to "DÍa de Los Muertos" that will give you goosebumps.
CONCEPTS
3D
COLOR SCRIPT
Thank you for watching!
GORILLAZ
518
2,799
18
Published:
November 4th 2019
Multiple Owners
Zombie Studio
São Paulo, Brazil
Isaac Buzzola Chene
São Paulo, Brazil
Claudio Jr
São Paulo, Brazil
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/30/2019
Zombie Studio
São Paulo, Brazil
Isaac Buzzola Chene
São Paulo, Brazil
Claudio Jr
São Paulo, Brazil
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Pixologic Zbrush
Autodesk Softimage - XSI (All Versions)
Autodesk Maya (All Versions)
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Animation
,
Character Design
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
