GORILLAZ
Multiple Owners
"DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS" 
A unique and creepy performance of Gorillaz to "DÍa de Los Muertos" that will give you goosebumps.
CONCEPTS
3D
COLOR SCRIPT
Thank you for watching!
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Zombie Studio São Paulo, Brazil
    Isaac Buzzola Chene São Paulo, Brazil
    Claudio Jr São Paulo, Brazil

