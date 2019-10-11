Two Avant-gardes
Multiple Owners
“Two Avant-gardes!? Rhymes” — an exhibition held as a part of the contemporary art festival “First factory of Avant-garde”. The exhibition is taking place in Ivanovo Region Museum of Art in the city of Ivanovo.
The exhibition created by AZ Museum rhymes avant-garde masterpieces from Ivanovo collection with distinguished creations from XX century second half artists.
There are obvious connections between two generations of artists who were separated by the World War. Heroes of the “Thaw” were discovering avant-garde for themselves and re-establishing bridges: the renowned collection of George Costakis that was used to study paintings of Malevich, Kandinsky, Rozanova, Rodchenko and other geniuses of futurism became a true revelation and a source of inspiration for all the Sixtiers.   
Futuristic poems from 1910–1920s and chiming with them extracts from a novel “About painting” by Anatoly Zverev (1960) have been actively brought into the exhibit besides paintings and objects from two generations of avant-gardists. 

Images of two “Jacks” from paintings originated from two different generations form the basis of the visual communications supported by a typographic face with plastically rhyming glyphs.  
The exhibit design consists of fabric structures referring to the textile heritage of Ivanovo and agitation cotton of 1920–1930s. Halls are divided into themes and each hall has works from both of “avant-gardes”. Avant-garde poems of two eras referring to declared subject were laid on the fabric structures.
Image may contain: person, man and indoor
Image may contain: person, wall and clothing
Image may contain: person, man and screenshot
Image may contain: clothing, person and human face
DD:A|D Head — Peter Tolpin
Architecture — Ekaterina Yurchenko
Design — Irina Kosheleva
Management — Elena Levitskaya

Museum AZ
General Producer — Natalia Opaleva
Curator — Sergey Solovyov
Coordinator — Irina Golubeva
Technical Director — Ilya Gorankov
Two Avant-gardes
220
799
8
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Irina Kosheleva Moscow, Russian Federation
    Tuman Studio Moscow, Russian Federation

    Two Avant-gardes

    Two Avant-gardes. Rhymes – an exhibition held as a part of the contemporary art festival “First factory of Avant-garde”. The exhibition is taking Read More
    220
    799
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.