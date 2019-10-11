Two Avant-gardes

There are obvious connections between two generations of artists who were separated by the World War. Heroes of the “Thaw” were discovering avant-garde for themselves and re-establishing bridges: the renowned collection of George Costakis that was used to study paintings of Malevich, Kandinsky, Rozanova, Rodchenko and other geniuses of futurism became a true revelation and a source of inspiration for all the Sixtiers.

Futuristic poems from 1910–1920s and chiming with them extracts from a novel “About painting” by Anatoly Zverev (1960) have been actively brought into the exhibit besides paintings and objects from two generations of avant-gardists.





Images of two “Jacks” from paintings originated from two different generations form the basis of the visual communications supported by a typographic face with plastically rhyming glyphs.

The exhibit design consists of fabric structures referring to the textile heritage of Ivanovo and agitation cotton of 1920–1930s. Halls are divided into themes and each hall has works from both of “avant-gardes”. Avant-garde poems of two eras referring to declared subject were laid on the fabric structures.