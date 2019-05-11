Simon — Corporate iconography













Simon is the main manufacturer for small electrical material in Spain, focused on electric circuit’s protection, domotics, lighting, voice and data connections, scoring and electronics.





They commissioned us to design a corporate iconography language, capable of solving different icon families and suitable for different sizes, supports, reproduction systems and interactions. During the last five years we have worked on the creation of a 1.000+ icon library that has been used on product, packaging, signaling, communication, website or apps.



















