Section Illustrations | CT Magazine
Maggie Chiang
11/29/2019
Section Illustrations | CT Magazine
Published:
November 4th 2019
Maggie Chiang
Maggie Chiang
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Section Illustrations | CT Magazine
Section illustrations for CT Magazine, with Art Direction by Sarah Gordon
Published:
November 4th 2019
Creative Fields
Illustration
Drawing
foliage
church
book
leaves
figure
leaders
prison
editorial
human
heart
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
