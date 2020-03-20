El circo presentado por Helbling
De la serie Polka Dot Plays
La siguiente es una serie de ilustraciones realizadas con el tema circense para la editorial Helbling diseñado por la agencia Pencil Ilustradores para el método de enseñanza
"Polka Dot Plays" .
Dicho método busca hacer divertida la enseñanza del idioma inglés, mediante
obras teatrales.
The circus presented by Helbling
From the Polka Dot Plays series
The following illustrations with the circus theme were made for the Helbling publishing house designed by Pencil Ilustradores agency for the teaching method "Polka dot games."
This method seeks to make teaching English fun!!
This method seeks to make teaching English fun!!