The Circus
Alex Herrerías
El circo presentado por Helbling
De la serie Polka Dot Plays

La siguiente es una serie de ilustraciones realizadas con el tema circense para la editorial Helbling  diseñado por la agencia Pencil Ilustradores para el método de enseñanza
"Polka Dot Plays" .
Dicho método busca hacer divertida la enseñanza del idioma inglés,  mediante
obras teatrales.


The circus presented by Helbling
From the Polka Dot Plays series

The following illustrations with the circus theme were made for the Helbling publishing house designed by Pencil Ilustradores agency for the teaching method "Polka dot games."
This method seeks to make teaching  English fun!!
Image may contain: cartoon, wall and indoor
Image may contain: cartoon, cat and animal
Image may contain: cartoon and indoor
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and linedrawing
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and map
The Circus
156
932
8
Published:
Alex Herrerías

    Owners

    Alex Herrerías Mexico, Mexico

    The Circus

    The circus presented by Helbling From the Polka Dot Plays series The following illustrations with the circus theme were made for the Helbling pu Read More
    156
    932
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.