Harpoon II (The crowdfunding)
Roc Espinet
Litha is the best warrior of her tribe. She has dedicated her life to compete against others and to perfect her combat abilities. She leads the air glider troops of the entire island of Loimata, being the youngest to ever make the rank. But success for Litha comes at a cost: solitude. Obsessed with being the best, she distanced herself from​ ​her family and friends throughout her training, and now they are the ones giving her the cold shoulder.
Harpoon is a Crowdfunding project for my comic book, in conjunction with the Spaceman Project. Visit the website and give in to your wild side!
