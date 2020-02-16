Discover
IPad Pro
people in a frame
Eunho Lee
2/16/2020
People in a frame
My 2019 project.
People who live in their frames.
eunhonim@gmail.com
en_ho
people in a frame
Published:
November 2nd 2019
Eunho Lee
Owners
Eunho Lee
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
people in a frame
People who live in their frames. people in a frame series.
Adobe Photoshop
IPad Pro
Graphic Design
Illustration
ILLUSTRATION
Drawing
artwork
frame
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
