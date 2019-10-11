MS EUROPA × Talbot Runhof
Paperlux Studio



The renowned designer duo Talbot Runhof set sail under the flag of “Faith, Love, Hope” 
to present their exclusive cruise collection on Hapag Lloyd’s luxury cruise ship, Europa 2. 
Our tailor-made design for the event Fashion2Night speaks a language that is fresh, maritime and colourful. 

We were entrusted with the entire event communication. Everything from the key visual, 
to creating a stage set for the guest check-in to the overall design on site spoke in one happy voice that proclaims: “Have fun!”



Published:
    Creative Fields

