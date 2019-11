T A M M / Branding

T A M M

Tamm is a Mexican brand that creates wool rugs, designed in México City and handwoven in Oaxaca City.





Tamm’s main objective, is to create textiles that, rather than being a decorative piece, become the central piece of the room.





With this in mind, I created a simple and informative branding that would go straight to the point, only the necessary applications were designed: letterpress labels with care instructions, fabric labels and a ink stamp used for the shipping boxes; this avoids generating unnecessary waste. A clean and modern editorial layout was created, but at the same time it is quite dynamic.





Tamm es una marca de tapetes de lana diseñados en la Ciudad de México y tejidos a mano en Oaxaca.





El objetivo principal de Tamm, es crear textiles que mas que una pieza decorativa, se conviertan en el objeto central de la habitación.