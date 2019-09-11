The Undivided Five
~ A Winged Victory For The Sullen ~
Artwork and moving image for 'The Undivided Five' by A Winged Victory For The Sullen, out now on Ninja Tune.
The overall visual concept was to build an unfamiliar world based solely on light, showing the descent into darkness using various photographic techniques.
Physical Release
CD Digi Pack and LP printed with a Spot Gloss cover and limited marbled clear and silver vinyl.
Motion
As well as artwork for the digital and physical album release, a piece of moving image was created to accompany each track on the album. These were used across social media platforms to tease snippets of each track in the run up to the release.
Research And Development