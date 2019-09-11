The Undivided Five
Davy Evans
The Undivided Five 
~ A Winged Victory For The Sullen ~
-
Artwork and moving image for 'The Undivided Five' by A Winged Victory For The Sullen, out now on Ninja Tune.
-
The overall visual concept was to build an unfamiliar world based solely on light, showing the descent into darkness using various photographic techniques. 
-



Physical Release
-
CD Digi Pack and LP printed with a Spot Gloss cover and limited marbled clear and silver vinyl.






Motion
-
As well as artwork for the digital and physical album release, a piece of moving image was created to accompany each track on the album. These were used across social media platforms to tease snippets of each track in the run up to the release.







Research And Development






The Undivided Five
186
978
5
Published:
Davy Evans

    Owners

    Davy Evans Brighton, United Kingdom

    The Undivided Five

    Artwork and moving image for 'The Undivided Five' by A Winged Victory For The Sullen, out now on Ninja Tune. The overall visual concept was to bu Read More
    186
    978
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.