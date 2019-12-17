PALETTE: The Beauty Bible for Women of Colour





100+ Beauty illustrations & 1 Portrait for this unique and truly important title by Editor & Beauty Director Funmi Fetto.





The idea for Palette came to Vogue Contributing Beauty Editor Funmi Fetto after years of being asked by friends, family and strangers on the street for advice on products suitable for women of color, who often find themselves excluded from mainstream beauty coverage.



Following on from her career in journalism where she has extended the beauty conversation in publications such as the Observer - for whom she writes a weekly column - and written in an honest, elegant and engaging style, Fetto covers all the hair, skincare, makeup and body products available today which really work for women of color.





Illustrations: Spiros Halaris

Design & Art Direction: Alice Laurent