Skopje. City, Architecture and Art of Solidarity
Multiple Owners


Skopje. City, Architecture and Art of Solidarity
International Cultural Centre

Visual identity of an exhibition „Skopje. City, Architecture and the Art of Solidarity” displayed at the International Cultural Center in Kraków, Poland. The subject of the exhibition presented at Cracow’s cultural center was the Macedonian capital with its complicated 20th century history.
The exposition emphasizes the not so well-known connection between Skopje and polish art, culture and architecture. It tells a story about Skopje after the tragic earthquake in 1963 and the support that it received from other countries, including Poland. 

The unusual history of the city, with its brutalist, heavy architecture was the main inspiration for design concept behind the identity. Complicated shapes, colours of Macedonian flag and raw concrete were the foundation for the graphic system we used in both printed and digital promotional materials.

Design and Typesetting: Weird Gentlemen. (Aleksandra Braska and Łukasz Podolak)
Installation photography: Michalina Bigaj
Typefaces: Brutal by Benoît Bodhuin, Basis Grotesque by Colophon Foundry



Skopje. City, Architecture and Art of Solidarity
91
409
4
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Weird Gentlemen. Krakow, Poland
    Aleksandra Braska Cracow, Poland

    Skopje. City, Architecture and Art of Solidarity

    Skopje. City, Architecture and Art of Solidarity International Cultural Center in Kraków, Poland. Visual identity of an exhibition „Skopje. City, Read More
    91
    409
    4
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.