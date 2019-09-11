Skopje. City, Architecture and Art of Solidarity

Inter national Cultural Centre





Visual identity of an exhibition „Skopje. City, Architecture and the Art of Solidarity” displayed at the International Cultural Center in Kraków, Poland. The subject of the exhibition presented at Cracow’s cultural center was the Macedonian capital with its complicated 20th century history.

The exposition emphasizes the not so well-known connection between Skopje and polish art, culture and architecture. It tells a story about Skopje after the tragic earthquake in 1963 and the support that it received from other countries, including Poland.



