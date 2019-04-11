Normann Copenhagen
Frame CPH
Frame was engaged by leading Danish design company, Normann Copenhagen, to create a series of short films to commemorate its 20 year anniversary.

With the opportunity of featuring many of Normann Copenhagen's most iconic products, we went about creating a playful abstract aesthetic that resembles elements of museum exhibition poster artwork.

We ultimately worked with three of Normann Copenhagen's iconic products. Firstly, the Circus pouf, a versatile furniture piece with an exclusive Scandinavian design. The Amp lamp, with its simple oval shape and finally, the Form chair - modern and minimalistic, embodying simple and contemporary design.


CREDITS

Concept / Direction / Design / Animation
Frame

Sound Design
Antfood
FORM CHAIR
With the missIon of creating a shell chair with a more unified look that would stand as one cohesive unit, Simon Legald has created the Form Chair for Normann Copenhagen.To achieve this seamless, integrated look, a new and innovative solution for gathering the seat with the legs has been developed.
AMP LAMP
Amp is a range of small lamps inspired by old tube amplifiers from the 1960s. The unique shapes and classic materials of marble and glass add a nostalgic and at the same time, contemporary feel to Amp.​​​​​​​
CIRCUS POUF
Give your home a pop of color with the Circus pouf; a versatile furniture piece in an exclusive, Scandinavian design. With its rounded shape and clean, graphic lines the Circus is a modern interpretation of the antique Moroccan leather pouf.
