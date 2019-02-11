A LOOK FROM ABOVE, CALIFORNIA
Ludwig Favre
A look from above, California 

A look from above The California, from Los Angeles to Long Beach through Santa Barbara a different view of the sea and the ​​surfers.


A tribute to surf and surfers and to the beauty of the sea...
