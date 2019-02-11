Discover
A LOOK FROM ABOVE, CALIFORNIA
Ludwig Favre
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Behance.net
11/2/2019
A look from above, California
A look from above The California, from Los Angeles to Long Beach through Santa Barbara a different view of the sea and the surfers.
A tribute to surf and surfers and to the beauty of the sea...
A LOOK FROM ABOVE, CALIFORNIA
80
332
11
Published:
October 31st 2019
Ludwig Favre
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Behance.net
10/4/2019
ONCE UPON A TIME IN CALIFORNIA
Ludwig Favre
1,596
15,878
Behance.net
9/20/2019
CALIFORNIA AMUSEMENT PARKS
Ludwig Favre
2,509
25,639
Behance.net
6/3/2018
NEW YORK, BY THE WAY
Ludwig Favre
6,268
60,279
Behance.net
3/6/2019
CHICAGO
Ludwig Favre
1,487
22,332
Photography
5/4/2019
SANTA CRUZ AMUSEMENT PARK
Ludwig Favre
1,119
9,422
Behance.net
5/23/2019
SPRING COLORS, SPAIN
Ludwig Favre
2,867
24,668
Behance.net
11/30/2018
Lightroom
1/5/2019
BUDAPEST THE OLD LADY
Ludwig Favre
1,433
15,665
Architecture Photography
4/23/2019
ORCHESTRAL ARCHITECTURE
Ludwig Favre
333
3,030
Behance.net
11/5/2018
NEON
Ludwig Favre
2,396
30,464
Behance.net
9/29/2018
OREGON STATE
Ludwig Favre
2,615
28,345
Owners
Ludwig Favre
Paris, France
A LOOK FROM ABOVE, CALIFORNIA
A Look From Above The California
80
332
11
Published:
October 31st 2019
Adobe Lightroom
Creative Fields
Fine Arts
,
Photography
,
California
above
sea
Surfers
Cali
Photography
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
