V1RAGE / Why we drive

V1RAGE® is a brand operating in the Automotive sector. They sell premium cars and provide rental services for their customers. The objective was to introduce the company to the industry, develop brand strategy and visual identity. Our main area of focus was about helping our Client stand out from the fast-paced competition where car-sharing and rent-a-car are no longer a trend but a starting point.





The brand strategy process led to creating a dynamic and transparent brand which reflects actual way of thinking about cars.





The key visual included brands collaterals like business cards, envelopes, brochures, web design, photo shoot and video promotion.