V1RAGE / Why we drive

V1RAGE® is a brand operating in the Automotive sector. They sell premium cars and provide rental services for their customers. The objective was to introduce the company to the industry, develop brand strategy and visual identity. Our main area of focus was about helping our Client stand out from the fast-paced competition where car-sharing and rent-a-car are no longer a trend but a starting point.

The brand strategy process led to creating a dynamic and transparent brand which reflects actual way of thinking about cars.

The key visual included brands collaterals like business cards, envelopes, brochures, web design, photo shoot and video promotion.







Blürbstudio

Job's scope:
Brand strategy
Naming
Brand design
Creative Direction
Visual concept
Collaterals

Web design:
Marcin Borowski

Brand strategy:
Paulina Grzelczak
Jan Paweł Kowalewicz
Tomasz Pilch

Photos by:
Mateusz Wojnar

Video:
Production: Treelens Studio
Direction: Mateusza Różański
Photography: Mateusz Różański
Aerial photography: Filip Gonciarczyk
Sound: Mateusz Murawski 
Edit: Tomek Słomka
Music: Mateusz Murawski

