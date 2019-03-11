Discover
Jakub Cech
Multiple Owners
Martin Silvestre
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Automne Studio
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Featured In
Behance.net
11/3/2019
https://www.jakubcech.net/
Website by Automne.studio
Art Direction & Interactive design: Martin Silvestre
Development: Kevin Chassagne.
Jakub Cech
92
412
5
Published:
November 1st 2019
Multiple Owners
Martin Silvestre
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Automne Studio
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
UI/UX
10/26/2019
Lafaurie Paris - E-commerce
Multiple Owners
Martin Silvestre
Automne Studio
383
3,159
Featured In
UI/UX
9/26/2019
Red Edition - E-commerce
Multiple Owners
Martin Silvestre
Automne Studio
490
4,892
Drink Cann
Multiple Owners
Martin Silvestre
Anoukia Perrey
Automne Studio
190
1,208
Featured In
UI/UX
7/24/2019
Aeromexico - People are the places
Martin Silvestre
294
6,693
Sezane - E-commerce
Multiple Owners
Martin Silvestre
Automne Studio
443
3,829
Featured In
UI/UX
5/12/2019
Lil Kleine - Jorik e-commerce
Multiple Owners
Martin Silvestre
Automne Studio
597
7,073
Featured In
UI/UX
4/26/2019
Florian Monfrini N°003
Multiple Owners
Martin Silvestre
Aristide Benoist
Automne Studio
917
7,777
Carine Roitfeld - 7 lovers ecommerce
Multiple Owners
Martin Silvestre
Automne Studio
136
1,661
Featured In
UI/UX
4/8/2019
Typology - e-commerce
Multiple Owners
Martin Silvestre
Automne Studio
1,177
11,130
Featured In
Behance.net
11/25/2018
Julie Cristobal
Multiple Owners
Martin Silvestre
Automne Studio
661
7,709
Creative Fields
Art Direction
,
UI/UX
,
Motion Graphics
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
