Cellebrite: Visual design system evolution

Visual language extension
We believe we’re able to provide the most value when we take on long-term design partnerships with our clients. Our collaboration with Cellebrite is an excellent example of such a partnership. The team from Cellebrite approached us over a year ago and we’re still working together to this day. The first task was to create an illustrative system to support storytelling initiatives and refresh their digital presence. However, the broader challenge was to develop the visual language that Cellebrite would use to extend its brand family.
They initially had a master brand logo with substantial brand equity, so we decided to leave it as is. Instead, we focused on updating the wordmark color to increase contrast and boost reliability. Throughout the year, we also did tons of branding design work, including a logo visual identity for four verticals, brand patterns, an even logo and identity, six brand books, a set of badges for a training program, and much more. We were able to accomplish this to the best of our ability thanks to excellent, collaborative teamwork with Cellebrite's design director Berry Blanton, lead designer Pat Lopes, and the rest of Cellebrite's team.
Design system foundation
Additionally, we helped Cellebrite to update their marketing website’s look and feel. To do so, we designed a set of interconnected modules and components built with the atomic design approach. The combination of colors, illustrative system, typography, web UI modules, and principles became a foundation for Cellebrite's new design system.
We always start visual explorations with concept exploration. In this project, we decided to involve five designers from the Ramotion team and tasked them to come up with a variety of visual concepts and ideas. As a result, we connected the dots between the visual identity and marketing needs and provided a set of components and principles that can be used internally by Cellebrite's team.
Behind the scenes
We believe in an iterative approach. We use a system design approach and work hard to deliver the best we can at the moment, and then repeat. The process is full of iterations, pivots, unapproved options, and directions. Looking at some Behance projects, you could get the feeling that all of our great designs get done easily and quickly with no mistakes made during the process. That's not true. We don't say this to scare off new designers, but rather to inspire them.
Remember, “Genius is 1% talent and 99% percent hard work...” (Albert Einstein). Just keep working.
Thanks for watching!