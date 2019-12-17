Cellebrite: Visual design system evolution

Additionally, we helped Cellebrite to update their marketing website’s look and feel. To do so, we designed a set of interconnected modules and components built with the atomic design approach. The combination of colors, illustrative system, typography, web UI modules, and principles became a foundation for Cellebrite's new design system.





We always start visual explorations with concept exploration. In this project, we decided to involve five designers from the Ramotion team and tasked them to come up with a variety of visual concepts and ideas. As a result, we connected the dots between the visual identity and marketing needs and provided a set of components and principles that can be used internally by Cellebrite's team.