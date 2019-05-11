Nikopicto was honoured to participate in the rebranding of CCTV-14, the biggest TV channel for kids in China.

We collaborated closely with the CCTV team to custom made the best holiday package for the CCTV animated characters to explore the world, and to welcome all their new friends under the "Belt & Road" Initiative.

From concept to delivery, we created a unique mixed media animation style to bring this imaginery journey to life. Enjoy!!!!





Nikopicto 很榮幸首次和央視（CCTV）合作，為央視少兒頻道製作宣傳片。 我司負責由故事構思到動畫製作， 以小孩遊走“一帶一路”旅程為骨幹，通過我司獨特的混合2維和3維的製作手法，與CCTV合力为中国小朋友们打造了一个“和美的童幻世界”。







Production (script/storyboard/animation) : Nikopicto Limited

Director : Nicolas Lesaffre

Excutive producer : Lily Leung

Client : CCTV Channel 14



