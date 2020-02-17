Trasys, everything is code

The client —

Trasys International, a member of the NRB Group, is an ICT company focusing on international public organizations and corporations. Trasys International offers IT solutions, services, and consulting to help achieve compliance with global policies and regulations and tackle challenges presented by the imperatives of digital transformation. The cornerstone of their products and services is the many different back-end types of code they use to provide IT solutions and create miscellaneous digital products.



The creative concept —

We created the overall visual identity for the company, both in digital and print applications, based on this very concept: Everything is code. We worked closely with creative director Paris Mexis, who envisioned a concept for an entirely visual world, where code lines would be a fundamental structural element. Starting from this idea, we designed a tailor-made illustration style and created a series of fictional characters that reflect the energy and culture of the company. Each illustration consists of small pieces of code lines with humorous or lyrical messages or just a random code.



The design style is inspired by computer screen pixels since it is the primary tool of the client. Simple and straightforward, yet with a creative twist, it aims to express the forward-thinking direction of the company. The vivid color palette and the bold design elements gave us the ability to develop the identity in multiple applications. We designed all the internal signs for the Greek offices, as well as additional spatial graphics for different spaces in the company. A favorite part was the designs used in the chill-out rooms, where staff can play with the little puzzle-magnets while talking on the phone or taking a break. The enormous eyes of these illustrated characters actually consist of the magnetic boards.



Client—

Trasys Greece, part of NRB Group



Credits—

Creative concept associate: Paris Mexis

Production & printing (environmental graphics): Boks

Photographer: Konstantinos Gikas

Prints: Fotolio



Awards —

EBGE (Greek Design & Illustration Awards) - First place, Environmental graphics

Ermis Awards - Silver award, Branding - Visual identity



