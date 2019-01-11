Discover
Digital Body
Jean Yves Lemoigne
Featured In
11/1/2019
New personal work mixing photography and 3D scan / photogrammetry on the set.
Digital Body
49
461
2
Published:
October 29th 2019
Jean Yves Lemoigne
Featured In
Behance.net
5/10/2019
PUMA 2019
Jean Yves Lemoigne
2,792
42,030
2/9/2019
Nike Korea Women
Jean Yves Lemoigne
1,959
35,186
10/12/2018
Men's Health with Jean-Yves Lemoigne
Multiple Owners
Recom Farmhouse
Jean Yves Lemoigne
2,298
39,282
PUMA 2018 + Behind the scene
Jean Yves Lemoigne
385
7,438
Puma World Cup 2018
Jean Yves Lemoigne
799
11,957
4/24/2018
Musicvideo Leo Luchini
Jean Yves Lemoigne
269
5,934
2/10/2018
Muay Thai Boxers
Jean Yves Lemoigne
1,293
21,676
3/26/2017
Lower East Side NYC
Multiple Owners
Jean Yves Lemoigne
Recom Farmhouse
2,905
63,946
11/7/2016
American Football with Jean-Yves Lemoigne
Multiple Owners
Recom Farmhouse
Jean Yves Lemoigne
723
22,605
6/11/2016
Photoloops
Jean Yves Lemoigne
267
6,457
Jean Yves Lemoigne
Paris, NY, USA
Digital Body
Project mixing photography and 3d scan photogrammetry
49
461
2
Published:
October 29th 2019
Creative Fields
Photography
Digital Art
Digital Photography
3DScan
Photogrammetry
sport
Fashion
CGI
wireframe
3D
