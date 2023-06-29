Semiotik Design's profile
Ekies,
Semiotik Design
Ekies Hotel commissioned us to redesign its logo, as well as its overall identity. The need to create a logo system was evident, as the hotel has many outlets (restaurants, bars, spa, etc.) which we were invited to logotype under the Ekies umbrella. We moved on to the concept of the many experiences that the hotel can offer through the various places where one can explore, experience and create different experiences.

The Ekies Hotel provides its visitors with a multitude of experiences. There is the notion that something is going on, something that follows and that has continuity. Creating a system that 
aligned with the experience Ekies has created, was an important part of the design process.
Semiotik Design
Thessaloniki, Greece

Ekies,

