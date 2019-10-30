Diversity you – frankly about tolerance towards otherness.
Fashion project in Lviv (Ukraine).
„Diversity you” project is aimed at drawing attention to the variability and diversity of the concept of beauty in the fashion world, provoking the society to discussions, and creating public reaction to a topic that is one of the leading trends and also a logical continuation of discussions about globalization and tolerance in the modern world.
"My name is Sasha. I'm a regular twenty-two-year-old student who works at work and enjoys video games. The only unusual feature in me for other people is albinism.
"At school age, I became ill with anorexia. Since I have always been thin, this disease has affected my psychological state rather than my physical condition.''
Her mother:
''Andrianka is a 14-year-old schoolgirl with Down Syndrome. Before the first photoshoot, she was shy and scared, but she liked the shooting process .
So when I told her we were going to the studio again, she was very happy. Usually, it is difficult for her to wake up in the morning, and then she quickly gathered and we arrived on time. She does what she likes quickly and with pleasure.''
“I had to go through a lot of difficult things, so I can say that I am interested in life.
I have received burns of 60% of the body when I was 3 years ago.
The doctors told my parents that I would not stay alive and that they would not fight for me in vain. But they did not give up, and thank God I survived.''
Tamara: “We were very worried when we came here, so much so that we even thought of going home. To participate in this project was Sasha's idea, and I just support my love''
''The first symptoms of multiple sclerosis began at the age of 15, and serious problems - when I was 25. Everything happened just when I was graduating from the psychology department with a red diploma and my future looked very bright.''
“This is my first time shooting a model in a similar project. I have never associated myself with this field and never thought about it. Since childhood, I have developed the idea that I am not a format.
Well, first of all, I'm short, "she laughs.
"I got hepatitis C somewhere in grade 11. I was infected with it just as accidentally (when they sewed up the household in the morning) as they found it. Hepatitis C is an invisible killer, so for the first year I was in a floating state and did not experience any symptoms of the disease. 15 years ago, when this happened, Ukrainian medicine was not sufficiently familiar with the virus and its methods of treatment.
Everyone can show the clothes.