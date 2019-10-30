Diversity you

Her mother:

''Andrianka is a 14-year-old schoolgirl with Down Syndrome. Before the first photoshoot, she was shy and scared, but she liked the shooting process .

So when I told her we were going to the studio again, she was very happy. Usually, it is difficult for her to wake up in the morning, and then she quickly gathered and we arrived on time. She does what she likes quickly and with pleasure.''