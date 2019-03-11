Off The Wall
Le Quartier Studio
Off The Wall

This creative project was conceptualized by Le Quartier Studio. In this photo serie, the team wanted to illustrate inspiring young women practicing their respective discipline by putting them in an environment with odd perspectives and gravity. This concept, inspired by superheroes, further demonstrate their skills and determination. 
It is, in a way, our way of paying tribute to young, strong women athletes.

Photography & Retouch: Le Quartier


Ce projet créatif a été conceptualisé par Le Quartier Studio. Dans cette série photo, l'équipe a voulu illustrer de jeunes femmes inspirantes pratiquant leur discipline respective en les plaçant dans un environnement avec des perspectives et gravité étranges. Ce concept, inspiré des super-héros, démontre davantage leur détermination et agilité. C'est en quelque sorte notre façon de rendre hommage aux jeunes athlètes fortes et inspirantes.

Photographie et Retouche: Le Quartier
Ève Labissière, Basketball Player  
Marie-Hélène Fillion, Personal Trainer
Anne-Sophie Julien, Skateboarder




