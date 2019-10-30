Discover
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Microrocks
Pol Solà
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
10/30/2019
Microrocks
Graphical interpretation of the microstrucutre and nanostrucure of rocks.
Image sequence
Rotation
For more info and orders email me pol(at)devicers.com.
Microrocks
Published:
October 28th 2019
Pol Solà
Pol Solà
Barcelona, Spain
October 28th 2019
Illustration
Digital Art
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
