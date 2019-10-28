Design Genome Project
Last year, I had a unique opportunity to collaborate with Invision and the incredible
designer Jack Daly to create 3 of conceptual illustrations for the Design Genome Project.

It's a special collection of research reports profiling some incredible teams—including Northwestern Mutual, GAP, Intuit and Atlassian . The aim of each report begins by identifying one super power that becomes the central theme of the story. Each illustration creatively capture the 'superpower', crafted using the primary brand colours of each organisation to personalise the story.






Here is some of the sketches that were created during the project exploring ways to creatively capture the superpower for each of the reports 




















A few key frames capturing the key stages of how the journey fo these illustrations and the various decisions points that were made along the way.







Aarron Walter and Eli Woolery: Content
Jack Daly : Creative + Art Direction 
Ranganath Krishnamani:  Art + Illustration

