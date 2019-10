Last year, I had a unique opportunity to collaborate with Invision and the incredible

designer Jack Daly to create 3 of conceptual illustrations for the Design Genome Project.

It's a special collection of research reports profiling some incredible teams—including Northwestern Mutual, GAP, Intuit and Atlassian . The aim of each report begins by identifying one super power that becomes the central theme of the story.

Each illustration creatively capture the 'superpower',

crafted using the primary brand colours of each organisation to personalise the story.