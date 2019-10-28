Last year, I had a unique opportunity to collaborate with Invision and the incredible
designer Jack Daly to create 3 of conceptual illustrations for the Design Genome Project.
It's a special collection of research reports profiling some incredible teams—including Northwestern Mutual, GAP, Intuit and Atlassian . The aim of each report begins by identifying one super power that becomes the central theme of the story. Each illustration creatively capture the 'superpower', crafted using the primary brand colours of each organisation to personalise the story.
Sketches and Drawings
Here is some of the sketches that were created during the project exploring ways to creatively capture the superpower for each of the reports
Process Screenshots
A few key frames capturing the key stages of how the journey fo these illustrations and the various decisions points that were made along the way.
Some Details
Credits:
Aarron Walter and Eli Woolery: Content
Jack Daly : Creative + Art Direction
Ranganath Krishnamani: Art + Illustration
Thanks for watching!