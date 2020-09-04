#MakeItOnWacomCintiq campaign
Beetroot Design
What if you could unlock your miraculous creative powers and live up to your full productive potential? The newest #MakeItOnWacomCintiq campaign for Wacom is a colourful and humorous journey of transformation!
These short animation series made for the promotional needs of Wacom are all about visual and compositional contrast. They focus on the technical yet creative upgrade that the Wacom Venus L provides to the user. The actual product is the hero of the campaign. It's the enabler of the transformations, the tool through which magical things can happen.
The main artworks themselves are vivid and raw with a unique style and are meant to maximize the contrast between the two states. At the same time, they provide memorable and strong images, for all the static implementations of the campaign.
    Tools

    Creative Fields

