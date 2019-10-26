Pujolasos — Stendhal
Zoo Studio
Stendhal — Pujolasos
Packaging

"Atelier des auteurs" is a concept of perfumery brand that we designed to present the latest innovations from Pujolasos in the fields of perfumery and cosmetics. The 2018 proposal consists on a luxury product, destined to adults. It is presented in the Fair PCD Paris 2018.
We have designed an elegant, sober brand, inspired by the imaginary of Paris, a city with an important artistic and pictorial heritage, and framed in the XVII century. It is the perfect chance to present a collection of perfumery caps produced with painting frames.
In the design of the label and the pack we have used textured materials to emphasize the idea of work of art.
Pujolasos — Stendhal
71
283
3
Published:
Zoo Studio

    Owners

    Zoo Studio Vic, Spain

    Pujolasos — Stendhal

    71
    283
    3
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.