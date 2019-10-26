Pujolasos — Stendhal

Stendhal — Pujolasos
Packaging
"Atelier des auteurs" is a concept of perfumery brand that we designed to present the latest innovations from Pujolasos in the fields of perfumery and cosmetics. The 2018 proposal consists on a luxury product, destined to adults. It is presented in the Fair PCD Paris 2018.
We have designed an elegant, sober brand, inspired by the imaginary of Paris, a city with an important artistic and pictorial heritage, and framed in the XVII century. It is the perfect chance to present a collection of perfumery caps produced with painting frames.
In the design of the label and the pack we have used textured materials to emphasize the idea of work of art.