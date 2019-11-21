Discover
On time?
Ty Dale™
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
On time?
This is a series of delineations about the passage of time.
Is the passage of time an illusion?
With love ⌛
On time?
290
1,404
8
Published:
November 17th 2019
Ty Dale™
The Founders Dilemma
Ty Dale™
785
8,786
alice.
Ty Dale™
327
2,697
Could I have done things different?
Multiple Owners
Ty Dale™
luca wengryniuk
2,067
22,295
BIG IN JAPAN
Ty Dale™
252
3,426
Borderline
Ty Dale™
1,147
13,385
GLCO SS19 Magazine
Ty Dale™
1,378
20,386
Rigby
Ty Dale™
256
3,312
Dissolve and Integrate
Ty Dale™
1,622
21,218
Suffering from Digital Overload?
Multiple Owners
Ty Dale™
Samuel Samuel
199
2,158
Native Shoes -Adult Hangtags 2017
Ty Dale™
565
7,372
Owners
Ty Dale™
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
On time?
There can't be space without time and there cant be time without space.
290
1,404
8
Published:
November 17th 2019
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Branding
,
Space
time
Mushrooms
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
