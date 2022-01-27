Lande Architects — Brand Identity

Lande Architects —

Meet Lande. /læn'də/





As a young and energetic architecture practice based in Melbourne, Australia, Lande’s philosophy centres around functional, personalised and evocative spaces.





Their love for mid-century modern architecture goes further than an adoration for the minimalistic style. With a commitment to principles of efficiency, standardisation and modular ability, Lande’s designs are no more—and no less—than what is necessary.