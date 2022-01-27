Lande Architects —
Brand Identity
Meet Lande. /læn'də/
As a young and energetic architecture practice based in Melbourne, Australia, Lande’s philosophy centres around functional, personalised and evocative spaces.
Their love for mid-century modern architecture goes further than an adoration for the minimalistic style. With a commitment to principles of efficiency, standardisation and modular ability, Lande’s designs are no more—and no less—than what is necessary.
Art Direction, Branding and Graphic Design by Gangplank
Interior & Team Photography Derek Swalwell
Portfolio Photography by Foliolio
Typeface BW Gradual by Alberto Romanos
Client Lande Architects
