Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
Lande Architects — Brand Identity
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
architect architecture brand Interior logo midcentury Stationery Brenton Craig gangplank Tia Queen
Lande Architects —
Brand Identity

Meet Lande. /læn'də/

As a young and energetic architecture practice based in Melbourne, Australia, Lande’s philosophy centres around functional, personalised and evocative spaces.

Their love for mid-century modern architecture goes further than an adoration for the minimalistic style. With a commitment to principles of efficiency, standardisation and modular ability, Lande’s designs are no more—and no less—than what is necessary.
architect architecture brand Interior logo midcentury Stationery Brenton Craig gangplank Tia Queen
architect architecture brand Interior logo midcentury Stationery Brenton Craig gangplank Tia Queen
architect architecture brand Interior logo midcentury Stationery Brenton Craig gangplank Tia Queen
architect architecture brand Interior logo midcentury Stationery Brenton Craig gangplank Tia Queen
architect architecture brand Interior logo midcentury Stationery Brenton Craig gangplank Tia Queen
architect architecture brand Interior logo midcentury Stationery Brenton Craig gangplank Tia Queen
architect architecture brand Interior logo midcentury Stationery Brenton Craig gangplank Tia Queen
architect architecture brand Interior logo midcentury Stationery Brenton Craig gangplank Tia Queen
architect architecture brand Interior logo midcentury Stationery Brenton Craig gangplank Tia Queen
architect architecture brand Interior logo midcentury Stationery Brenton Craig gangplank Tia Queen
architect architecture brand Interior logo midcentury Stationery Brenton Craig gangplank Tia Queen
architect architecture brand Interior logo midcentury Stationery Brenton Craig gangplank Tia Queen
Art Direction, Branding and Graphic Design by Gangplank
Interior & Team Photography Derek Swalwell
Portfolio Photography by Foliolio
Typeface BW Gradual by Alberto Romanos
Client Lande Architects
​​​​​​​
Follow @StudioGangplank
Get in touch studio@gangplank.com.au

Instagram / Facebook / Vimeo / Twitter / PinterestLinkedIn
Lande Architects — Brand Identity
333
3.5k
10
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners
Tia Queen

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Tia Queen
    Brisbane, Australia
    user's avatar
    Brenton Queen
    Brisbane, Australia

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Tia Queen
    Brisbane, Australia
    user's avatar
    Brenton Queen
    Brisbane, Australia
    user's avatar
    Mark Lobo
    Brisbane, Australia
    user's avatar
    Alberto Romanos
    Zaragoza, Spain

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Gangplank Brisbane, Australia

    Lande Architects — Brand Identity

    Meet Lande. /læn'də/ As a young and energetic architecture practice based in Melbourne, Australia, Lande’s philosophy centres around functional, Read More
    333
    3.5k
    10
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives