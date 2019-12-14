Cravero Lanis





CraveroLanis is one of the largest advertising agencies in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As an independent Agency, brands choose CraveroLanis for its deep knowledge of the industry and reputation built over the years.





In Hueso we believe in Modular Brands. ID's that grow and adapt with culture and technology. CraveroLanis ID aims to live among modern interactive brands. We trust the new brand embodies the feeling of unity and purpose in its most iconic form. The new Logo seeks to tells the story of all things coming together to give birth to the idea.



