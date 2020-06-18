Instituto Burle Marx





























In late 2018 we became involved in the creation of a visual identity for the upcoming Burle Marx Institute. Its goal, to raise awareness for the importance of Roberto Burle Marx’s contribution to the world and to echo the living art of his creative genius.





Burle Marx wasn’t just an exponent in architecture and landscape design; he was one of the greatest Brazilian artists of his time. His work was precursor of a type of art that shelters, shapes and transforms urban nature. How do you create a symbol for a man who has created so many?





Our process became an immersive, almost academic research into Burle Marx’s vast body of work, ethos and philosophy. The result was a unique, full bodied, and vivacious brand and custom typeface.























