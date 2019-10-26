ORIGEN MÉXICO
This book originates from the most profound love of land and identity. It is a convergence of talents, passions, thoughts, textures, flavours, creative forces, and unique sensibilities with an innate character, inherited from the indigenous cultures that have formed and illuminated Mexican culture. 

From the materiality of carbon paper—the nearly discarded—to the impossibility of a typeface that has yet to be launched, ORIGEN MÉXICO reaches across time and space to deliver narratives that are multiple, rich, and authentic. This book honors the inherent beauty of the country and gives immense gratitude to those who have moved us to see further and deeper. All of the profits from the book support and provide accessible education in Mexico.







Editors: Adriana Sánchez-Mejorada, Paola González Vargas 
Photography: Paola González Vargas
Typography: Robert Huber




